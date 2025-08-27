TESSA expands domestic violence services to Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A Colorado Springs nonprofit that helps domestic violence survivors is expanding its reach to serve more than one million people across multiple counties.

TESSA has provided critical support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking in southern Colorado for years. Now the organization is expanding into Douglas County.

"We produce a lot of it here. Too much of it here," says George Brauchler, District Attorney for the 23rd Judicial District.

Through a new agreement with Douglas County commissioners, TESSA will operate the county's domestic violence safe house.

"There has previously been a safe house in the area, but not a collaboration between TESSA and the community, so this is new for both of us," says Anne Markley, CEO of TESSA.

Douglas County purchased a facility in late 2024 and approved a $350,000 service agreement with TESSA in March.

"Citizens who are fleeing a tough situation in Douglas County have a safe, confidential place to go, where they will receive support for up to seven weeks, and their abusers will not find them," said Douglas County Commissioner, George Teal.

Those who come through the safe house will have access to onsite advocacy, legal assistance and trauma-informed counseling for both adults and children. The reach will be county-wide.

"Now survivors in this area know they have a safe place to go, they have someone on their side, they have someone who can navigate those next steps with them," said Markley.

TESSA will work with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, local police departments and the newly formed 23rd Judicial District.

With this expansion, TESSA will still maintain its original services in Colorado Springs, El Paso County and Teller County.

