Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Swire Coca-Cola, USA, has selected Colorado Springs as the location for its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, bringing a $475 million investment and 170 jobs to the Pikes Peak region.

The 620,000-square-foot bottling plant will be located at Peak Innovation Park near the Colorado Springs Airport, with groundbreaking scheduled for 2026 and operations beginning in 2028.

"We're a city where all the work and investment we've been doing in Colorado Springs is paying off," said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

The facility will replace Swire Coca-Cola's current 90-year-old production plant in Denver, providing employees with a modern working environment while meeting rising customer demand.

"Colorado Springs checked all the boxes. It's a fast-growing, vibrant city with, skilled workforce, and just a great home for our future bottling plant," says Bryan Sink, Senior VP of Supply Chain with Swire, Coca-Cola.

"The new facility will make up to 230 beverages across 60 brands. That can-production line will make 3 twelve-packs, that you see in your grocery stores, a second," Sink adds.

Each on-site job is expected to support two additional jobs in the local economy, benefiting suppliers, service providers, and other regional businesses.

During construction alone, the project is expected to support roughly 1,190 construction and installation jobs, generating an estimated $103 million in direct labor income for workers and families in El Paso County.

"Every investment in this city will ultimately help this city's budget shortfall," Mobolade said.

The bottling facility will primarily deliver to eight Coca-Cola distribution centers located across Colorado. Swire Coca-Cola plans to retain its distribution center that opened in 2023 in Colorado Springs.

The company will pursue LEED Gold certification for the facility. Both the distribution center and bottling plant will run largely on renewable electricity.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation announced the selection, calling it a significant win for the region's economic development efforts.

