UCCS Economic Forum: A community dialogue on the health of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A packed auditorium at the Ent Center on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus offered evidence of the many people wanting to better understand what is happening with the local economy.

The gathering is for the annual UCCS Economic Forum

“It'll be a great discussion,” said Forum Steering Committee member, Jim Harris, “What did you think about the topic that was discussed? How can we work on that together? I think it's a great opportunity to collaborate.”

The event led by economics professors from UCCS is intended as a community dialogue to look at the current health of the local economy, discuss what needs some work, and examine future opportunities.

Matthew Hanson the Market President for Alpine Bank is a relative newcomer to the event.

Alpine Bank opened in Colorado Springs last October.

His reaction to the forum is positive.

“Distilling information on that national and global level to what does this mean for us within the four walls of El Paso County? What does this mean, within the state of Colorado?”

He said the information is helpful for his business, his customers, and the community.

“This economic forum gives me the opportunity to hopefully speak intelligibly with my customers. And to, you know, give some insight and know where things could be going good or bad.”

Forum speakers said the overall Colorado Springs economic status is better than most other U.S. cities.

That noted they talked about challenges the challenge of dealing with inflation and the need to figure out how to better address issues like affordable housing.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.