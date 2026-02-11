Residents threaten to move as 144-unit complex brings safety fears to accident-prone intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A 144-unit affordable housing development under construction near North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road has neighbors worried about increased traffic and pedestrian safety in an area already plagued by accidents.

The Flats at Sand Creek received city council approval last summer despite pushback from residents. With construction crews now laying the foundation and the project's proximity to Sand Creek High School, those safety concerns persist.

Michelle Bork, who lives in the area, was among neighbors who fought the development. Her opposition stems from a personal experience that nearly cost her life.

"A giant Ford Bronco hit me. Punted me about 20 feet. I landed in the gutter," said Bork.

The avid runner was walking eastbound on North Carefree Circle when a driver turning left onto Peterson Road struck her. While she survived, Bork says her injuries are lifelong.

The accident has changed her perspective on living in the area permanently.

"The traffic on Powers and the amount of increasing accidents along Powers Boulevard, and the other arterial roads along the way like Carefree, would be enough to drive me away," said Bork. "This is not my forever home anymore."

Beyond concerns about traffic on North Powers Boulevard, Bork worries about the safety of future residents who will need to walk to the nearest bus stop.

"They're forced immediately to walk across the very intersection I was nearly killed at. That's not a good situation," said Bork.

City crash data shows the intersection has seen 23 accidents since 2022, with a third resulting in injuries.

According to the City of Colorado Springs Traffic Engineer, the Flats will generate 1,000 additional vehicle trips on surrounding roads on an average weekday. However, this still keeps traffic numbers well below the roads' estimated capacities.

A school zone already exists along North Carefree Circle by Sand Creek High School, with another expected to be added along Peterson Road in 2027 or 2028.

Planned improvements to the intersection include green arrow lights for cars going north and south, and possibly all directions when pedestrian walk signals are activated.

