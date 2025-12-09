Old Colorado City businesses hopeful for District's Development Authority

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council is voting Tuesday to appoint members to Old Colorado City's new Downtown Development Authority (DDA). Once formed, it's expected this board will boost business and preserve the historic district's character.

The voter-approved board, which could be finalized Tuesday, would function similarly to the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership. The 11-member DDA would represent more than 400 businesses in the historic district and provide a direct line of communication with the city.

"Look across America. The cities that invest in their historic districts are the cities that thrive," said Jewels Burdick, owner of Old Colorado City's Simple Body.

Burdick, who has operated her business along Colorado Avenue for more than 15 years, believes Old Colorado City needs better organization and marketing.

"A professionally run, executive director-type organization that can dedicate their time solely to marketing our neighborhood," said Burdick.

The DDA would streamline the process for businesses to express their needs to the city while working to preserve the district's historic character and increase visibility.

"We will have a representative that can go to the city," said Burdick.

Business owners have expressed interest in attracting more visitors while maintaining the area's historical significance.

"It's been here ever since Cowboy times," said Eleftheria "Tara" Topakas, owner of Jake & Telly's Greek Taverna.

As Colorado Springs has expanded, Topakas says attracting local customers has become more challenging.

"It's become so vast, now, it's growing away from Old Colorado City. We need more activity, more parades," said Topakas.

The DDA would have the ability to generate funding through mill levies, which could impact local property owners. However, Burdick argues the investment would pay off.

"The value of your property will increase because we'll have a more vibrant business neighborhood," said Burdick.

Business owners also mentioned the possibility of hosting more events beyond the popular Territory Days celebration to draw visitors to the historic district.

___

New speed cameras utilized by CSPD are coming to school zones and parks near you The Colorado Springs Police Department is rolling out new surveillance. Two vehicles marked 'photo enforcement' will use radar to track speeds. They will be prioritized near schools and parks. New speed cameras utilized by CSPD are coming to school zones and parks near you

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.