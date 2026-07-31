New fabrication facility expected to bring 135 jobs to Monument area

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — New business growth in the Monument area is expected to bring 135 new jobs, boosting the manufacturing industry in El Paso County.

On Thursday, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that ACCO Engineered Systems (ACCo) chose El Paso County for expanding its operations.

ACCO is an employee-owned company that has been designing and installing HVAC systems since 1934, when it started as Air Condition Company.

In the release Thursday, ACCO says it expects the average annual wage of the 135 positions will be $87,037.

The facility will be housed at the Falcon Commerce Center along I-25 and Baptist Road, according to our news partners at The Gazette. The fabrication facility will be a $36 million investment for ACCO as it expands its operations.

“ACCO Engineered Systems' expansion is an exciting milestone for Monument and one we competed hard for. This was the first time the Town has put together a local economic incentive package, so being chosen over the competition means a great deal. They're bringing high-quality jobs and real investment to our community, and we look forward to supporting their long-term success here," said Mitch LaKind, Mayor of Monument in the news release.

To help persuade the move, multiple economic incentives were offered totaling roughly $1.49 million in incentives.

The Colorado Strategic Fund Job Growth Incentive was awarded to the project, which will help provide $453,000 in cash over a 5-year-period if ACCO fulfills its commitments to the Monument area and the state.

El Paso County will estimate that ACCO could qualify for roughly $585,000 in performance-based Enterprise Zone tax credits and expenditures, and the Town of Monument approved a local performance-based incentive of $453,060 that is tied to verified new full-time jobs at the facility.

To see ACCO's available positions, click here.

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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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