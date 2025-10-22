New announcement shows companies choosing El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — France Hoang founded Boodlebox, a new AI platform that recently became accessible for all Pikes Peak State College students and staff. The company announced Colorado Springs as its new home last month with plans to add 30 new employees locally.

"It enables students to reengage in that productive struggle," said Hoang.

Colorado's Economic Development Commission approved just over $320,000 in performance-based tax credits for Boodlebox. The company was one of 35 economic development projects approved for state incentives over the last year, with 12 of those coming from El Paso County.

Hoang, a veteran who attended West Point and served five years in active duty, said El Paso County's strong ties to military and defense made it an appealing home base.

"I ended up going to West Point, serving five years in active duty, and after a stint serving out of uniform in the White House, I actually rejoined the military," said Hoang. "One of the reasons we came to Colorado Springs is due to the incredible wealth of talent here because of the aerospace industry and the veteran community. It's a place where my employees wanted to come."

KBR, a global technology company that works closely with the Space Force, is another example of businesses expanding in the area.

Although KBR was not among the 12 businesses in the county that received a state incentive, the company recently won a contract to help Space Force develop a new training regimen.

Mike Chambers, KBR's VP of Growth and a Colorado native and veteran, said the county's unique growth opportunities were enough for him to want to expand in the area.

"It will build out the test and training for the Space Force, and we'll be able to help them build up capabilities to train the future guardians," said Chambers.

"I'm a Colorado native and veteran myself, so I have a vested interest in seeing our company grow here," said Chambers. "In the local area, there's a large number of technology driven capabilities."

