Monument mixed-use development brings housing, businesses to historic downtown

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — A new mixed-use development in Monument is bringing both residential and commercial spaces to the historic downtown area, with the goal of serving community members while preserving the town's character.

Darlene Skow and her husband, Randy Estes, built the Monument Mixed-Use Property with their own funds after identifying a need for housing near downtown.

The longtime Monument residents, who have lived in the area for more than 20 years, said affordable housing options in the downtown area were limited.

"We just wanted to give a chance for people who serve our community to live here. Police, firefighters, teachers," said Skow.

The development welcomed its first tenants in October. When completed, the property will house seven commercial spaces and apartments. Currently, a barber shop and coffee shop are planned for two of the commercial spaces.

"When they're all done, there will be seven commercial spaces and seven apartments," said Skow.

One of the incoming businesses will be owned by Katie and Corey Bair, current owners of Wellness Works. The Bairs built a gym in the back of their existing facility after hearing from community members who needed another fitness option.

Their new coffee shop, Bair Brew, will fill another community need, according to Katie Bair.

"Growing up in Monument, there was a lot of pushback for wanting Monument to grow. Now as an adult and business owner, I see the importance of the things we don't have," said Bair.

Despite running a wellness clinic with her husband, Bair's background is in the restaurant business. She said Bair Brew will serve healthy drinks and provide a community gathering space for residents.

"We saw a need in downtown to have a place within walking distance for folks to come and gather," said Bair.

Bair said she has watched the town grow throughout her lifetime and believes it's important to balance Monument's historic charm with new development.

"It's our role in being able to offer for our community what it needs in a time of growth," said Bair.

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.