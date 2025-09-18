Excise tax on the ballot in Cañon City this fall

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Cañon City is asking voters whether to approve the city's first excise tax this fall to fund maintenance of a new public pool after residents rejected a property tax increase for upkeep costs in November 2024.

The ballot measure would impose a 2.25% tax on "amusement and scenic rides, recreational excursions and attractions," with annual revenue capped at $675,000.

Voters approved a 0.3% sales tax increase last fall to fund construction of the new pool after the previous facility closed in 2023.

City Administrator Ryan Stevens said the excise tax would apply to businesses like the Royal Gorge Route Railroad and local rafting companies.

"For scenic rides, it would apply to the Royal Gorge Route Railroad, for recreational excursions, it would apply to rafting trips," said Stevens.

The pool's annual operating costs are expected to reach $1 million, with entry fees and other Recreation District revenues covering about half that amount, leaving a $500,000 shortfall.

"It's expected operations will cost about $1 million each year. Half of that will be taken up with entry fees and other revenues the Recreation District will generate, but that $500,000 shortfall needs to be made up somewhere," said Stevens.

Several local rafting companies contacted about the measure criticized the proposal as poorly communicated and hastily developed, saying it would hurt their businesses.

Royal Gorge issued a statement saying "Cañon City locals will pay. Our primary industries, hospitality and tourism, will be damaged."

However, some business owners support the tax. Greg Dirito, owner of Dirito's Italian Restaurant, backed the original sales tax measure and believes the excise tax is a worthwhile sacrifice.

"While that 2.25% seems daunting, those people are going to enjoy the river, the train, the bridge, and they aren't going to feel it," said Dirito. "The loss of the pool has really left a hole in our community."

Local high school students also support the measure. Connor Wieczorek, a member of the Tigers swim team, said the team lacks a home venue for meets and must travel to Florence for practice at a pool that isn't even a full 25 meters.

"We don't have a home meet," said Wieczorek.

Zia Guion, who learned to swim at the former Cañon City pool, said young people now only have the river as an option for swimming.

"I did my swimming lessons here. I learned how to swim in this pool," said Guion.

"There's lots of dangers to that. When I was younger, my parents wouldn't let me go near it," said Guion.

Stevens said if voters reject the excise tax, the city isn't sure how to proceed, but the new pool likely won't be built until maintenance funding can be guaranteed.

