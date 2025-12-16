El Paso County's aging population impacting workforce

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County, along with the state of Colorado, is experiencing a demographic shift as fewer working-age people move to Colorado, creating challenges for local employers and workers alike.

Tori Klein, who works at Goat Patch Brewing Company in Colorado Springs, says the rising cost of living is making it increasingly difficult for workers to maintain their current lifestyle, let alone advance their careers.

"I think about moving back to Texas all the time because of how it is out here," said Klein.

"I work two jobs. The rents I'm looking at are just as high as I'm paying right now, and I would be moving into a studio," said Klein.

The Colorado State Demographer's office reports that net migration to the state is slowing year-over-year, meaning fewer people are choosing to relocate to Colorado compared to previous years. This trend is particularly evident in El Paso County, where the population distribution is shifting.

Data shows that while the older population continues to grow, El Paso County's working-age demographics are not keeping pace with this growth.

University of Colorado Colorado Springs economist Bill Craighead says the cost of living is affecting the region's ability to attract new residents and workers.

"If you want to encourage growth, cost of living is something that's affected our attractiveness," said Craighead.

The economist notes that slowing net migration is part of a broader national trend affecting employment patterns.

"This is really a nationwide phenomenon," said Craighead. "People don't have the confidence to walk out on a job. If you have a job, you're holding onto it pretty tight."

Rising costs are making it harder for workers to switch jobs, and those who are unemployed face greater challenges finding new employment opportunities.

"We have more longterm unemployment," said Craighead.

Klein has observed these employment challenges among her peers in the service industry.

"I see people all the time post, I've been looking for a job forever. I just want a serving job," said Klein.

When asked if people are having trouble finding jobs, Klein confirmed the difficulty many face in securing employment.

Craighead suggests that addressing land use policies could help Colorado Springs and El Paso County move forward and encourage growth.

He believes making it easier to build more affordable housing could help address some of the underlying cost-of-living issues affecting the region's workforce.

