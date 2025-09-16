Apartment boom? Downtown Colorado Springs triples numbers of apartments since 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Downtown Colorado Springs has experienced a dramatic apartment boom, with available rental units tripling from fewer than 1,000 to more than 3,000 since 2021, according to the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.

The surge in housing development stems from the city's Experience Downtown Plan, which dates back to 2016. Austin Wilson-Bradley, the partnership's economic development director, says the growth is essential for the city's future.

"You have to grow, or you die," said Wilson-Bradley.

The partnership defines downtown as a square-mile area that has seen significant residential development in recent years. Wilson-Bradley emphasized the importance of continued construction to address housing costs.

"We have to continue to build housing to bring down the cost of living in the Springs," said Wilson-Bradley.

However, affordability remains a concern for many potential residents. A review of newer apartment listings shows monthly rents ranging from $1,500 to $2,200.

Kenya Conn-Pfertsh, who recently moved downtown and lives with family, appreciates the area's convenience and community feel.

"I know the area and the people down here. Going to work is simple, if I can walk, I can walk," said Conn-Pfertsh.

But, the current rental prices exceed her budget for independent living.

"I want to rent down here. It's cozy and comfortable. My price range is $1,200 and those are more like $1,500 to $2,000," said Conn-Pfertsh.

JC and Savi Swan, who visit downtown five times a week, share similar concerns about the cost of living in the area.

"I love the people here," said Savi Swan.

Despite their frequent visits, the couple says relocating downtown would be financially challenging.

"I'd say it's too expensive. We are comfortable where we're at, but coming down here would be a big leap for anyone," said the Swans.

