After three years of decline, Colorado Springs sees 31% surge in commercial building permits in 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak region experienced significant construction growth in 2025, with approved permits for commercial properties increasing by 31% compared to the previous year, according to an annual report by Pikes Peak Regional Building.

The surge in development is visible throughout the Colorado Springs area, from apartment complexes to major retail projects.

The $45 million American Furniture Warehouse project, currently under construction in northeast Colorado Springs, was the largest approved development of the year.

"There was really a lot of growth in the commercial sector across the board," said Greg Dingrando, Pikes Peak Regional Building's Public Information Officer.

The increase in commercial approvals was driven primarily by apartment building projects that came through late in the year.

"We had five separate projects in November, and then two much larger projects in December which really tipped the scales," said Dingrando.

Longtime residents and newcomers alike have noticed the construction boom. Donald Gorman, a retired Army veteran who recently moved to Colorado, said the development is hard to miss.

"They're building around me as we speak. I wake up to the sounds of hammers and stuff," said Gorman.

The construction activity spans across multiple areas of the region. Major approved projects include the following:



controversial Royal Pines Apartments in the northeast

Jenkins Middle School expansion

new Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe exhibit

"It was spread out all over the place. North had a lot of growth, east had some growth, and of course down in the southeast area near the airport had some big projects as well," said Dingrando.

The building boom has also delivered new housing options for renters. Regional Building reported that 4,100 new apartment units opened in 2025, with an additional 4,500 units still under construction.

___

Colorado Springs woman introduces plan to help solve car camping With controversy over vehicle camping still simmering in Colorado Springs, one woman is trying a new approach. She's proposing a safe parking plan. Colorado Springs woman introduces plan to help solve car camping

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.