South Nevada Avenue sees mixed progress in decade-long revitalization effort

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Change is taking hold along South Nevada Avenue as the city works to address ongoing challenges in an area designated as blighted nearly a decade ago.

The Urban Renewal Authority continues to monitor a project that began in 2015 when the city deemed the entire South Nevada Avenue corridor as blighted.

The area presents a stark contrast between development and decay.

On the west side of the street, new developments have emerged.

However, the east side tells a different story with boarded-up windows and run-down facilities creating what observers call a "weird contrast."

"We need cooperation from other business owners," Walker said.

Walker explained that decay attracts trouble, emphasizing that property owners bear responsibility for preventing their buildings from falling into disrepair.

"I think we're at the point now where we need to start having some more one-on-ones with some of these business owners and having a real conversation about what they're doing to this area," Walker said.

The challenges became evident on Wednesday when 15 police cars responded to squatters at an abandoned motel. Officers discovered drugs and cited 11 people for trespassing.

"It's just putting the pressure on with code enforcement, making sure that we're reporting crimes as they occur, almost acting as a neighborhood watch," says Walker. "We need cooperation from other business owners.”

The challenges are nuanced. Many owners of run-down buildings wished to sell their properties for up to three times more than they were worth, keeping developers at bay. Some flat-out refused to partake in the revitalization.

The city has recently expanded its No Sit and Lie ordinance to South Nevada Avenue, which keeps the homeless from staying in one spot for extended periods. It is also discussing the implementation of its Keep It Clean and Safe program in the area.

Despite ongoing challenges, some residents see progress.

"The area is becoming a lot prettier because they're doing a lot of stuff to it," said one resident.

The transformation remains a work in progress.

Currently, CDOT is repaving roads, while Public Works works on traffic signal improvements along the street. That project has been put on hiatus as crews wait for key equipment. They expect to resume work in January.

Development projects in the queue include a potential new hotel north of the Blue Star restaurant and the CreekWalk apartments west of Sprouts grocery.

The South Nevada Urban Renewal Project officially continues through 2040, indicating years of continued development and improvement efforts ahead.

