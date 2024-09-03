News5 Special: TOUR de SHIELD616

COLORADO — The 2024 Tour de SHIELD616 in May saw riders cover 271.4 miles as they tackled the tough terrain of Colorado over four days.

SHIELD616 is a non-profit organization in Colorado that helps donate all-day rifle-rated body armor to our first responders. It is also a great way for the community to show their support for local law enforcement in their areas.

