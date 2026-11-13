Shelter-in-place order issued for part of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place order was issued Friday afternoon by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The order, issued just before 3 p.m., applies to the area from Constitution Avenue to Inspiration Drive, between Lavarie Drive and Rio Vista Drive, police said.

The order was issued because of police activity in the area.

Police instructed residents to secure their homes or businesses, stay away from doors and windows, and shelter in a safe place until further notice. Residents will receive an alert when the order is lifted, police said.

This situation is still developing. Check back later for updates.

