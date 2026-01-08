Protestors rally against ICE in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Protesters gathered outside the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to demand justice for Renee Good, a Colorado Springs native who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Good, 37, was born in Colorado Springs and killed during what federal officials described as an ICE operation.

The incident has sparked outrage in her birthplace community, where organizers held a peaceful vigil to keep her memory alive.

"She's from here. One of our own. One of our own was just murdered in cold blood, and for what reason?" one protester said during the demonstration.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem defended the agent's actions, claiming Good attempted to harm ICE personnel.

"She attempted to run an officer over. This appears as an attempt to kill or cause bodily harm to agents. An act of domestic terrorism," Noem said.

However, protesters disputed this account of events. Community members argued the shooting was unjustified and preventable.

"Just murdered, 4 bullets to her face. She's a mother, she's a human, she's an American citizen. This is atrocious, and we're still trying to process it," a demonstrator said.

When asked about claims that the ICE officer acted in self-defense, protesters rejected that narrative.

"You can't just change the story however you feel like it's going to need to be just for you. He was out of the way and shot her from the side window while it was open 4 times. He was not in the way of the vehicle. She was not trying to hit him. We know how cameras work," one person said.

The protest remained peaceful without disruption from police or counter-protesters. Demonstrators made their opposition to ICE operations clear.

"Donald Trump, get ICE out of Colorado Springs. We don't want you here. We're here to tell you that," one protestor told News Five.

Community organizers emphasized the need for unity in response to the incident.

"We just have to bring our community together and start focusing on how we combat these things so more people don't die this way," an organizer said.

