WE WANT TO KNOW: What staple grocery items do you want to see in our weekly Price Tracker?

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KOAA) — Every week, we release our Price Tracker, bringing you the most recent prices on some staple items you might be buying at the grocery store - items like eggs, milk, and bread.

But we want to know, what items do you want to see on our Price Tracker?

Send us your feedback, and we'll start diving into the prices for the items that you keep in your home!

From fruits, veggies, dairy, and meat to snacks and desserts, we want to make sure that the Price Tracker helps make your grocery store runs a breeze!

Hearing from caregivers after Joint Budget Committee approves caregiving cut One concern for families is a 56-hour proposed weekly paid caregiving cap. It's currently at 112 hours per week. The Joint Budget Committee approved that cut, and News5's Liv Wood spoke with parent caregivers to get their reactions to the decision. Hearing from caregivers after Joint Budget Committee approves caregiving cut

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