WATCH: Penrose Vietnam War veteran gets new roof for free, part of Roof Deployment Project

PENROSE, Colo. — An Air Force veteran in Penrose is getting a new roof for free.

John Lemons served during the Vietnam War. More than $17,000 is being donated to make sure Lemons gets a new roof and paint job for free.

The National Roof Deployment Project was launched in 2016 by Owens Corning, a composite material company that focuses on roofing materials. The Roof Deployment Project is available to veterans across the country through one of their licensed contractors.

