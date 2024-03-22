Watch Now
NewsPositively Colorado

Actions

WATCH: Penrose Vietnam War veteran gets new roof for free, part of Roof Deployment Project

A story that's positively Colorado. An Air Force Veteran in Penrose is getting a new roof for free. John lemons served during the Vietnam War. Photojournalist carl winder has his story.
Penrose Roof TB
Posted at 8:41 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 23:10:59-04

PENROSE, Colo. — An Air Force veteran in Penrose is getting a new roof for free.

John Lemons served during the Vietnam War. More than $17,000 is being donated to make sure Lemons gets a new roof and paint job for free.

The National Roof Deployment Project was launched in 2016 by Owens Corning, a composite material company that focuses on roofing materials. The Roof Deployment Project is available to veterans across the country through one of their licensed contractors.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App