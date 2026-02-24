UCCS Radio wins 2026 Best Streaming-Only Station Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A southern Colorado university radio station is being recognized as one of the best in the world! UCCS Radio, the student-run streaming station at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, has won the 2026 Best Streaming-Only Station Award from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.

The award was presented last Friday at the group's annual conference in New York City.

It's the second time in three years the station has taken home the top prize, bearing out schools with student populations four times its size.

UCCS Radio was also a finalist in six other categories at this year's ceremony.

___

Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission A Colorado Springs man is sharing his story after he discovered someone registered a business to his home address without his permission. Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.