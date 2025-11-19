Poor Richard’s Restaurant raises more than $15,000 for federal workers during the government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs restaurant is thanking the community after serving more than 900 free meals to federal employees and their families during the government shutdown.

Poor Richard’s Restaurant, a longtime Downtown business, stepped in to support workers affected by the shutdown. Co-owner Richard Skorman says the effort was possible thanks to overwhelming community support.

“We had a lot of people come in,” said Skorman. “They were very appreciative.”

Kyiesha Coachman, a federal employee, visited Poor Richard’s twice during the shutdown. She says the free meals and community support were beneficial.

“I took the time to reset and relax,” said Coachman. “Last time I was here, I thought it was very beneficial. I noticed there were other government workers here.”

Nearly four weeks after News5 spoke to her, she says she’s doing well. Coachman says she is now back in work.

Skorman says the restaurant raised $15,500 to help families in need. He says the remaining funds, $5,912, will be donated to the Care and Share Food Bank and Westside Cares Food Pantry.

“That’s so nice,” said Coachman. “He’s not even going to keep it in his pocket. It’s nice that he’s going to give back to the community.”

For many in Colorado Springs, the shutdown was frustrating and challenging. But Skorman and Coachman say it also highlighted the city’s generosity.

“People in Colorado Springs really do care about their neighbors,” said Skorman. “Whenever there’s an emergency, they step up to help each other.”

Coachman agrees.

“That’s the definition of community.”

___

____

