News5 staff helps lost puppy find his family Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A lost puppy made his way to our station Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, he was on a hike with his owners in Ute Valley Park and wandered off, eventually making his way to our parking lot.

KOAA News5

Some of the News5 staff saw him and were able to calm him down. Our staff then gave him snacks and water while they figured out who his family was.

His tag showed he was microchipped, and our staff was able to call animal control to come scan him and contact his owner, who then made their way to the station to pick him up.

