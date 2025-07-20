More than a backpack, Colorado Springs rallies for military kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It might seem like a simple backpack. But for students in military families, it can mean the beginning of a brand new chapter in a brand new school.

“I don't really like moving, though,” said Jaxson Schroeder, an elementary student in Colorado Springs. “I miss a lot of friends.”

His sister, JC, added, “Going to a new school is exciting, but sad because you're not being able to see some of your old friends.”

Their experience is common.

Each new duty station brings a new state, a new school, and often the challenge of starting over.

“We didn’t really expect to move here from Texas,” said Reagan Montalvo, a high school junior. “It was different.”

“For almost all of elementary, I was in one school with tons of friends,” said her brother Lincoln, a freshman. “But having to make new friends almost year after year was a little bit annoying.”

To help ease these transitions, Operation Homefront hosted its annual Back-to-School Brigade, a giveaway of backpacks, supplies, and gift cards aimed at supporting military families.

“We had 600 military kids signed up, and we filled every spot in a week,” said Bridgette Sanchez, program manager for Operation Homefront. “Each child gets a $25 Walmart gift card, $30 in school supplies, and a brand new backpack.”

The support goes beyond school supplies. It’s also about giving families a connection to the local community, something many say is just as important.

“You’re constantly starting over,” said Jamie Schroeder, a military spouse. “Trying to find a new support system, trying to find new things that are safe for your kids and ways that they can develop and grow.”

“When my husband was on deployment and I was here by myself, everybody came together,” said Latoya Beckford-Wright. “For me, it's more of a family.”

Local volunteers and businesses step up to make that kind of support possible. And for parents, it makes a real difference.

“We were able to get a head start,” Latoya said. “We only needed a few more things.”

Schroeder added, “We don’t have family here, so getting a little hug from the community is kind of nice. We feel welcome. And I love that people understand what we go through… because it’s not that easy.”

That message of care is what drives Sanchez and her team.

“This isn’t a handout,” Sanchez said. “We’re just telling them thank you. We support you. And your kids matter.”

With school around the corner, these kids are not just ready with supplies, they’re ready to belong.

“I’m actually kind of excited to take chemistry,” said Reagan.

“I’m really excited to see more of my friends,” Lincoln added, “and make more new friends.”

