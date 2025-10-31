Local arborist steps up to help rescue neighbor's cat out of tree

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — A southern Colorado community member showed up in time of need for a stranger. Tonya Towles says earlier this week, her indoor cat, Loki, got stuck about 35 feet up in a tree.

Towles made a post on Facebook asking for some help, and Sean Stouffis messaged her. She says Stouffis works with Arbor One Tree Service and told her he could help.

She said within minutes, Stouffis helped get Loki out of the tree and back home.

