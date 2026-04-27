Limo, red carpet, packed house: Colorado Springs students premiere their film with glitz and glamour

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Students from Kindergarten through 8th grade were able to experience their own Hollywood movie premiere last Thursday at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS.

Over 50 students from the Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning arrived in a limo and walked a red carpet in front of cheering friends, family members, and community supporters.

Jason Henry was the organizing teacher at Academy ACL and serves as chief executive producer for GeekThink Films.

“GeekThink Films, to our knowledge, is the only official K through 8 film program in the country, and we're here tonight celebrating the 11th film made by K through 8 kids,” said Henry.

The event has grown over the years. Last year, they sold out the Roadhouse Cinema on North Nevada Ave and expanded to the 720-seat Ent Center theater this year.

Henry said virtually all tickets were claimed despite the increased capacity.

As for the film, which this year was a 40-minute movie titled "Out of the Ordinary,” Henry said the students did everything from writing the screenplay, casting, producing, directing, and acting.

“It kind of started off with an old school writing prompt, and I don't want to give too much away, but it's basically about acceptance and a kid who's a little bit different coming in and everybody realizing it's different,” said Henry. “And then trying to reconcile with the fact that he's a pretty cool kid anyway.”

The film premiere brought a range of emotions for the students as they waited for the seats to fill.

Harper Cleek, an 8th grader who served as a writer and cast member, said the filmmaking process was different from the stage plays she’d worked on before.

“It's fun, but it is very stressful because I'm worried that something went wrong with it or that at one part of my acting is just going to be way off,” said Cleek. “But I am really excited to see what everyone ends up thinking.”

Fellow 8th grader Eleanor McGaffey, who was another writer and helped operate camera, acknowledged her nerves.

“It's horrifying, honestly. It's like all week I've been anticipating the moment,” said McGaffey. “But then, now that it's actually happening, it's like I can't believe that it's today.”

Charlotte Smith, another 8th grader, served as the film’s director. Prior to the screening, she calmly admitted that the movie won’t be perfect, but “nothing is” and said even Hollywood directors know everything won’t go their way.

“It's crazy because I just really, really am grateful for this experience, especially because I'm so young and not many 13-year-olds, let alone people, get to do this,” said Smith. “And this is a really cool program.”

Jason Henry said Academy ACL has a waiting list, but encouraged parents to check out their programs if their children were looking for a new school.

He said the process of a film production like this teaches them much more than what it takes to produce a movie.

“It's really the connections with the kids that I look forward to seeing the most, and I think that's what they appreciate,” said Henry. “From a kindergarten cast member getting excited to see an 8th grader show up on set and running up and hug-bombing them. Those are the moments we live for, and those are the moments that they need to really feel accepted and seen and heard.”

The film “Out of the Ordinary” can now be watched on the GeekThink Films YouTube channel.

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