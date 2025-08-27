First-ever soccer league for athletes with intellectual disabilities kicks off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The first-ever soccer league for athletes with intellectual disabilities has started and last week, teams came together at Weidner Field.

The following four teams from around the country participated as part of the Inspire Soccer League:



Colorado Switchbacks

Spokane Impact

United Genuine (Houston)

One Knoxville

The Inspire Soccer League is a national league for people 16 and older with intellectual impairment who want to showcase their talent. The league is expanding with their long-term objective being to form regional conferences to better structure competition.

The league is licensed by the United States Soccer Federation, and many teams are branches of existing professional clubs, including the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Other teams in the league are independent and formed largely from non-profits.

To learn more about the program, visit Project Inspire USA's website.

