‘Don’t Set Your Limits’: 81-year-old world record holder inspires others

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — It’s not every day you meet a gym buddy who’s 81 years old and also a world record holder. What Bonnie Sumner accomplished may surprise you, but the message she hopes others take from it is even bigger.

Sumner heads to the gym at least three times a week, sometimes four.

It’s a special place for her, where she set a world record at 81 years old. Sumner held onto a pull-up bar for just over three minutes, earning her a world record.

What began as a lighthearted conversation with her trainer at Woodland Park Fitness quickly turned serious.

“There was a picture of a man hanging from a bar in an article,” said Sumner. “I wondered what the Guinness World Record was for women my age. And then someone said, ‘Well, let’s break the record.’”

From there, training began alongside her coach, Eve Lawrence.

“The gym owner and I looked it up,” said Lawrence. “I knew at that point she could beat the record.”

Still, Sumner says the challenge wasn’t easy, but she hopes others focus on the bigger takeaway.

“The older we get, the more we need to take care of our bodies,” she said.

To many, Sumner has become an inspiration.

“Very inspiring,” said Lawrence. “I think people don’t connect age with fitness goals and new challenges."

As for what’s next, Sumner says she’s not chasing another record.

“I think this is one and done,” said Sumner. “My goal isn’t to go for another record.”

Instead, she hopes her story encourages someone else to try, even if they think it’s too late.

“I want people to say, ‘I’ve been doing this. Maybe I’ll try that,” said Sumner.

Her message is simple, don’t set your limits, especially when it comes to age.

