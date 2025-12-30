Colorado Springs woman celebrates 101st birthday, shares secret to happy life

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs woman is celebrating a milestone few people reach, and she's sharing her lifetime of memories along with her very simple secret to a long life.

Edna Nielson DeJohn turned 101 and calls it exactly what it is.

"I think it's a milestone," said DeJohn.

When asked how she feels about reaching 101, her answer is straightforward.

"I just like life. I like being happy," said DeJohn.

DeJohn was born in 1924 in Kansas, but Colorado Springs is the place she chose when she moved here in 1957.

"Something which I have never regretted. I like it here," said DeJohn.

When asked why she likes Colorado Springs, DeJohn pointed to the scenery.

"Well, I like the mountains. And Kansas is so flat, horribly flat," said DeJohn.

She has watched the city grow from when Academy Boulevard marked the edge of town, and stoplights were mounted on poles.

"And you went around them, and Palmer was the only high school. None of this was here. It was a prairie," said DeJohn.

DeJohn spent 22 years working for Colorado Springs School District 11 in the administrative building. Now, she has watched three generations of her own family go through the very same district.

"The children went to District 11. And then their children went to District 11. And then I have a great grandson attending District 11," said DeJohn.

Family means everything to DeJohn, and her children never forget what she has taught them.

"Great faith-based relationship," said Kay, DeJohn's daughter.

"Work hard and you'll be rewarded," said Bob, DeJohn's son.

"Don't get yourself into debt so far you can't get out," said Larry, DeJohn's son.

When asked what advice she would give her family now, DeJohn maintains boundaries.

"Oh, they don't tell me what to do. I don't tell them what to do," said DeJohn.

DeJohn also loved speed, car races and Camaros. When asked why she chose Camaros, her answer was matter-of-fact.

"Because it's a muscle car," said DeJohn.

Her favorite color was white. DeJohn drove her white Camaro for 70 years, finally selling it at age 95.

"I would like to have been a race car driver too," said DeJohn.

But when it comes to living a long life, her advice is simple.

"Be happy," said DeJohn.

At 101, DeJohn says she still has a goal.

"Yeah, I wanna keep going," said DeJohn.

___

Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky AAA study found that about one-third of drivers don’t slow down or move over when a vehicle is on the side of the road, leading to increased danger and lives lost. Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.