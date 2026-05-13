Colorado Springs volunteers log 5,600+ hours serving neighbors in massive community effort

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — When Stu Davis saw nearly 2,000 of his neighbors working on projects across the community in Colorado Springs, he knew something special was happening.

That's because thousands of hours of service to better the Colorado Springs community were completed during the Spring CityServe Day, according to the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

CityServe Day, held in the Pikes Peak Region on May 1 and 2, is an effort to increase volunteering at organizations, nonprofits, City Parks, and more to make our community a better place.

This year, nearly 2,000 people showed up to work on landscaping projects, painting, organizing donations, donating blood, and more projects across the Pikes Peak Region. Here is a look at the numbers.

1,906 Volunteers

107 Service Projects Completed

5,626 Volunteer Hours Completed

$224,984 in Economic Impact Generated

87 Organizations Served (47 Nonprofits, 40 schools)

Hosted by the local nonprofit COSILoveYou, the efforts are organized for the same goal, "serving the city through practical, hands-on projects," that almost anyone can participate in.

Watch Our Coverage From CityServe Day and some of the projects being undertaken

“It’s one thing to be in the same rooms all the time. It’s another thing to get out into neighborhoods and turn that same energy toward people who might be struggling in our community,” said COSILoveYou Executive Director Stu Davis.

If you are looking to participate in the next CityServe Day, COSILoveYou will hold a fall opportunity for you to get involved on October 2 and 3.

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