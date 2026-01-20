Colorado Springs paramedic honored for outstanding service on and off duty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs flight paramedic has been recognized for his exceptional dedication to emergency medical services and community outreach.

Brian Dupey, a flight paramedic for UCHealth, was awarded the title Critical Care Paramedic of the Year by the Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado. Since joining UCHealth in 2020, Dupey has responded to more than 1,000 emergency calls.

Beyond his professional duties, Dupey actively gives back to the community through local charity work and volunteer efforts at his alma mater, Liberty High School. At the school, he mentors students interested in pursuing careers in paramedicine.

"I just see myself as doing my job is to serve the community, go out there, outreach with the fire departments, outreach with the hospitals, and give them a personality as well as a product and the service that we provide that they want to call us," Dupey said.

Dupey brings more than 20 years of experience in emergency medical services to his role. His background includes service with the Air Force National Guard and volunteer work as an EMS firefighter with the Fountain Fire Department.



