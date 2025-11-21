Colorado Springs church feeds 100 families affected by government shutdown aftermath

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs church stepped up to help families still feeling the effects of the recent government shutdown with a special grocery giveaway.

True Spirit Baptist Church hosted a drive-thru grocery distribution event, providing food assistance to 100 local families. The groceries were purchased using funds raised by the church's congregation specifically for this community outreach effort.

"It's always a joy. This is a part of our mission. We have a vision and mission statement here. And one of our portions of the mission statement is to be a resource to our community," said Senior Pastor Reverend Anthony Grier.

The church maintains its commitment to community support beyond this special event. True Spirit Baptist Church, along Astrozon Boulevard, operates a regular food giveaway program every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

