Colorado Springs church feeds 100 families affected by government shutdown aftermath

Watch how one Colorado Springs church is making a real difference! True Spirit Baptist Church fed 100 families with free groceries. See their amazing community outreach in action and learn about their weekly Friday food program!
True Spirit Baptist Church hosts drive-thru grocery giveaway for struggling families
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs church stepped up to help families still feeling the effects of the recent government shutdown with a special grocery giveaway.

True Spirit Baptist Church hosted a drive-thru grocery distribution event, providing food assistance to 100 local families. The groceries were purchased using funds raised by the church's congregation specifically for this community outreach effort.

"It's always a joy. This is a part of our mission. We have a vision and mission statement here. And one of our portions of the mission statement is to be a resource to our community," said Senior Pastor Reverend Anthony Grier.

The church maintains its commitment to community support beyond this special event. True Spirit Baptist Church, along Astrozon Boulevard, operates a regular food giveaway program every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

