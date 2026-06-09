Colorado Springs boy rings warrior bell, marking end of frontline cancer treatment

A Colorado Springs boy is celebrating a major milestone in his fight against cancer.

Three-year-old Jacob and his family rang the ceremonial "Fight Like a Bronco" Warrior Bell at Children's Hospital Colorado's Aurora campus, marking the end of his frontline treatment for high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare type of pediatric cancer.

"1, 2, 3. Ring ring ring."

Learn more about Jacob's fight in the video player below

Jacob was joined by dozens of family members, Denver Broncos players, and mascot Miles for the celebration.

His father said the moment marked a turning point for the family.

"He took everything that cancer could throw at him, and we're, uh, we're for now we're on the backside of it and so, so grateful."

The bell symbolizes hope, strength, and a new chapter ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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