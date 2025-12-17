Christmas Kindness: How a simple act of kindness changed two lives in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Chris Myers never expected to change someone’s life when he spotted a powered wheelchair buried in a pile of snow on the side of the road earlier in December.

"It was 11 o'clock at night. I'm driving down here heading home. I drive by and see this," said Myers. "My first thought was, where are they?"

The wheelchair belonged to Lisa Henning. Through a connection with a real estate client, Myers tracked her down and returned the chair, reuniting Henning with her wheelchair.

“Thank you for being yourself and being willing to help,” said Henning.

This week, the two met in person for the very first time. What began as a chance encounter between strangers quickly turned into something more meaningful.

“This chair and snow don’t go together,” joked Henning, as Myers laughed and suggested bigger tires.

As they talked, they discovered they shared an unexpected bond. They say they both lost a parent just before Christmas.

“When I was 16 years old, my dad passed away,” said Myers.

“When my mother passed, Christmas just became a day,” added Henning.

For both, the holidays haven’t always been filled with joy. But this year, kindness has given the season new meaning.

“The small things I did... I didn’t expect any of this,” said Myers. “Those little things are more fulfilling than anything I get for Christmas or in my career.”

Henning hopes their story encourages others to slow down and look out for one another.

“I think people have become desensitized during Christmas,” she said. “It’s not about family or friends anymore. It’s about gifts. We need to come together more tightly as a community.”

Before they parted ways, Myers offered one more small gesture, giving Henning gift cards to use to stay warm this winter.

“You have given me so much,” said Henning.

What started with a wheelchair abandoned in the snow ended with two strangers choosing kindness and teaching the community about what the smallest acts can do to make a difference.

