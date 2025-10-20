Be Kind? In Manitou Springs, it's a movement

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two sisters in Manitou Springs turned a $200 gift into a lesson about community kindness, donating the money to help other children experience outdoor education programs.

Grace and Georgina Cavanaugh received $100 each through the Manitou Springs Community Foundation's "Pay it Forward" experience, which allows recipients to spend the money on anything they choose as long as it benefits others. The sisters decided to give their combined $200 to Flying Pig Farm, a nonprofit that provides outdoor education experiences for young people.

"We would really love for this money to come here so other kids can have as much fun as we do," Georgina Cavanaugh said.

The donation came during Flying Pig Farm's annual fundraiser on Sunday. The sisters, who have participated in the farm's programs, wanted their gift to create scholarships for children who cannot afford to attend the camps.

"We want them to use it for kids who can't afford to come here, like a scholarship," said Grace Cavanaugh. "It is a special part of the community. We hope this money can help kids attend the camps."

The "Pay it Forward" initiative launched in January under the leadership of former Manitou Springs Mayor Ken Jaray. The Community Foundation established the fund after being inspired by Chris Anderson's book "Infectious Generosity."

"We seeded it with a $10,000 challenge grant, and we've been using those monies to do that work," Jaray said.

The foundation has also placed "Be Kind" posters on street lamps throughout Manitou Springs as part of a broader effort to encourage acts of kindness in the community.

"Anything we can do to remind people that it's very simple and very easy but very important to do acts of kindness on a daily basis," Jaray said.

The initiative requires no formal membership, research or residency in Manitou Springs. Community members simply need to practice kindness in their daily lives.

"We can spread kindness by being kind to other people even if they're not kind to us," the Cavanaugh sisters said.

