An act of kindness helps reunite a Colorado Springs woman with her lost $30,000 wheelchair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A simple act of kindness could make a big impact for others. It all started on a cold, snowy Wednesday last week when Colorado Springs saw between five and 10 inches of snow.

While driving home around 11 p.m., Chris Meyers spotted something unusual on the side of the road, a large object, partially buried in snow.

“When I saw it, my first thought was, where are they?” said Meyers.

Realizing it was an electric wheelchair, he shared a post on Facebook, hoping someone might recognize it. Another neighbor stopped that night and helped him dig it out using a snowblower.

Meyers, a commercial realtor, then contacted one of his clients, WestPeak Mobility, a local wheelchair company. Its owner, Alan Lynch, saw the post and felt he might be able to help Meyers.

“Small world,” said Lynch. “We came across the post about the wheelchair that had been abandoned.”

The next day, Meyers and Lynch retrieved the chair and checked its serial number. They found out that the electric wheelchair had been sold through WestPeak Mobility.

With that information, Lynch was able to locate the owner, Lisa Henning. Five days later, News5 joined Lynch as he returned the chair to Henning.

“It was a great relief,” said Henning.

She explained that she had been using the wheelchair to get home after work. She was unfamiliar with the area, got lost, and in the freezing conditions, could no longer feel her hands or feet.

“I couldn’t get a ride. I called 911,” said Henning.

She was forced to leave the wheelchair behind, but due to her medical condition, she was unable to return and search for it in the following days.

“Sometimes it’s about doing things outside your comfort zone,” said Lynch.

“Live, laugh, love,” added Meyers with a smile.

For Henning, the kindness of strangers made all the difference.

“You can be a bright star in someone’s life just by asking them how they are,” said Henning.

