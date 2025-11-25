'Age Doesn’t Matter': Freedom Elementary students run businesses to support local causes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A group of business owners at Freedom Elementary School is proving that you’re never too young to make a difference.

During lunchtime at Freedom Elementary School, News5 was there to watch students from the Gifted Magnet Program transform their school cafeteria into a bustling marketplace.

“I made $29,” said fifth grader Giorgio Gordillo.

It may not sound like much, but the operations are serious. Students handle customer lines, calculate totals and double-check their math.

They sold baked goods and handmade items. They said none of the money goes into their own pockets.

“We are not keeping any of this. All the money goes directly to Make-A-Wish,” said fifth grader Charlotte Janoka.

Their mission is simple, help others.

Whether it’s raising money for Make-A-Wish or supporting local nonprofits, homeless outreach, or veterans, the students say the goal is to help those in need.

“There are kids in this world who are sick and may not be able to do stuff,” said Gordillo.

Gifted Magnet Program teacher, Sara McCoy, says the students themselves lead every step from planning to pricing to tracking money.

“They collaborated, they planned, they organized, they implemented,” said McCoy. “What does it look like when we collect money? Where does it go? Who’s tracking it?”

Fourth grader Marley Imhoff said her group is donating food items to nonprofits that support people experiencing homelessness and local veterans.

For these young business owners, the mission is bigger than making money.

“I’m helping other kids chase their dreams and get what they always wanted,” said Janoka.

The students at Freedom Elementary School are using their creativity and compassion to make a real impact in their community.

