Woodland Park City Councilmember Carrol Harvey resigns Tuesday

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Woodland Park announced the resignation of Councilmember Carol Harvey effective Tuesday following the conclusion of a recall process.

Councilmember Harvey is a veteran of the U.S. Army who served with the City of Woodland Park for many years, including on the following boards:



City Council

Planning Commission

Charter Review Advisory Committee

CML Legislative

Policy Committee

Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee

After verifying petition signatures, the City Clerk's Office confirmed Harvey would have faced a recall if she didn't resign.



Harvey shared the following statement:

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to serve the community by providing my experience and expertise to the incoming City Council in 2024. At this point in time, I believe all Council members, including the latest appointee, are prepared to govern with confidence and care for our city." Carol Harvey

Woodland Park City Council will follow the appropriate procedures to address the vacancy in the coming weeks.

Previous Coverage

A petition to recall Woodland Park's Mayor Pro-Tem Catherine Nakai will not move forward because not enough valid signatures were collected.

On April 29, the Woodland Park City Clerk's Office received petitions to recall the following three city councilmembers:



Carrol Harvey

Steve Smith

Jeffrey Geer



This comes after they voted to take a step towards repealing a 1.09% city sales tax that sends more than $3 million to the Woodland Park School District (WPSD). They cited transparency concerns.

Warren Dickenson, a parent of a WPSD student and a leader of the group that turned in petitions released the following statement:

“We are excited to have turned in the first three petitions and looking forward to their validation. We will be turning in the petitions for Katherine Nakai soon as well. The support to recall this council has been amazing and we are looking forward to voting in a council that listens to, and represents the majority of Woodland Park residents.” Warren Dickenson, Parent of WPSD Student

The recall efforts for Jeffrey Geer and Steve Smith did not have enough verified signatures.

___





