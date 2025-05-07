Woodland Park City Councilmember Carol Harvey will face recall

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — On April 29, the Woodland Park City Clerk's Office received petitions to recall three city councilmembers.

After verifying petition signatures, the City Clerk's Office confirmed Tuesday that Carol Harvey will face a recall. The recall efforts for Jeffrey Geer and Steve Smith did not have enough verified signatures.

Previous Coverage

A group of community members have turned in recall petitions for three Woodland Park City Councilmembers.

Petitions were received for the following councilmembers:



Carrol Harvey

Steve Smith

Jeffrey Geer

This comes after the three councilmembers voted to take a step towards repealing a 1.09% city sales tax that sends more than $3 million to the Woodland Park School District (WPSD). They cited transparency concerns.

Warren Dickenson, a parent of a WPSD student and a leader of the group that turned in petitions, released the following statement:

“We are excited to have turned in the first three petitions and looking forward to their validation. We will be turning in the petitions for Katherine Nakai soon as well. The support to recall this council has been amazing and we are looking forward to voting in a council that listens to, and represents the majority of Woodland Park residents.” Warren Dickenson, Parent of WPSD Student

The City Clerk will begin verifying the signatures.

