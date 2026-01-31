Woman who was recalled as state senator running for Pueblo County Commissioner

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo woman who was recalled as a state senator is running for political office again in Pueblo County.

Angela Giron has announced that she is running for Pueblo County Commissioner District 3. The Democrat was recalled in 2013 after her support for gun control laws.

She was one of the first to be recalled from a state lawmaker position in Colorado's history.

News5 spoke to Giron about why she wants to run for office again.

"I'm not ready to stop serving this community, and right now, there's some really hard decisions that are going to need to be made, so, I just want to make sure that people, the hard working people of Pueblo, are really taken care of and those values are looked at... when I get in (office)..." said Giron.

Giron says if she's elected Pueblo County Commissioner, she'll be responsible with taxpayer dollars and create a better relationship with Pueblo City Government.

She'll face Zach Swearingen, the current Pueblo County Commissioner for District 3.

