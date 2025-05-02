What's on the ballot for the 2025 May Coordinated Election in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Voters in the City of Pueblo will decide on the possible cancellation of a franchise agreement with Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC in the May 6, 2025, Coordinated Election.

Below is what will be on the May Coordinated Election ballot:

City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2A (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Cancellation of Franchise Agreement with Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC dba Black Hills Energy

Should the City of Pueblo cancel its Franchise Agreement with Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC dba Black Hills Energy and acquire the generation, transmission, and distribution assets of Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC dba Black Hills Energy, if determined feasible?

