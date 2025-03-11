What's on the ballot for the 2025 Colorado Springs City Election

COLORADO SPRINGS — Voters in the City of Colorado Springs will decide on a District City Council race for the April 1, 2025 city election.
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
In total, six district City Council seats will be voted on, however, each ballot will only contain the district race for their area of town based on the current City Council District Boundary lines.
To see which City Council District you live in, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.
Hear from each of the candidates below, News5 and The Gazette hosted a series of forums these past few weeks where you can hear from each of the candidates as they share their visions for the future of Colorado Springs.
You can view a sample ballot below or by clicking here.
Below is a list of the names in the order they will appear on the ballot:
- District 1
- Dave Donelson
- Lee Lehmkuhl
WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 1
- District 2
- Frank Chrisinger
- Tom Bailey
WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 2
- District 3
- Brandy R. Williams
- Maryah Lauer
- Richard Gillit
- Gregory Thornton
- Christopher Metzgar
WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 3
- District 4
- Kimberly Gold
- Sherrea Elliott-Sterling
- Chancy Johnson
- Jeannie Lira
WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 4
- District 5
- Nancy Henjum
- Cass R. Melin
- Christopher Burns
- Jim Miller
WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 5
- District 6
- Aaron D. Schick
- Roland Rainey Jr.
- Parth Melpakam
WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 6
You can view a map of ballot drop-off locations below, or by clicking here.
