What's on the ballot for the 2025 Colorado Springs City Election

COLORADO SPRINGS — Voters in the City of Colorado Springs will decide on a District City Council race for the April 1, 2025 city election.

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

In total, six district City Council seats will be voted on, however, each ballot will only contain the district race for their area of town based on the current City Council District Boundary lines.

To see which City Council District you live in, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

Hear from each of the candidates below, News5 and The Gazette hosted a series of forums these past few weeks where you can hear from each of the candidates as they share their visions for the future of Colorado Springs.

You can view a sample ballot below or by clicking here.

Below is a list of the names in the order they will appear on the ballot:



District 1

Dave Donelson Lee Lehmkuhl



WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 1

District 2

Frank Chrisinger Tom Bailey



WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 2

District 3

Brandy R. Williams Maryah Lauer Richard Gillit Gregory Thornton Christopher Metzgar



WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 3

District 4

Kimberly Gold Sherrea Elliott-Sterling Chancy Johnson Jeannie Lira



WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 4

District 5

Nancy Henjum Cass R. Melin Christopher Burns Jim Miller



WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 5

District 6

Aaron D. Schick Roland Rainey Jr. Parth Melpakam



WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 6

You can view a map of ballot drop-off locations below, or by clicking here.

___





Bill would prohibit officers from asking, 'Do you know why I pulled you over?' A new bill in the Colorado Legislature would prevent peace officers from asking you "Do you know why I pulled you over?" during a traffic stop. Colorado bill would prohibit officers from asking “Do you know why I pulled you over?”

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.