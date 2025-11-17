What's next for Cañon City's public pool after tax vote fails

CANON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — People voted against an excise tax to fund a new pool's annual costs, leaving the community wondering what happens next to both the pool project and the money already collected.

The old and now closed RC Icabone Swimming Pool sits dry while sales tax to build a new one is still being collected. Through September, it's estimated more than $1.1 million in sales tax dollars were "pooled together."

City council has until Monday to decide whether or not to continue collecting sales tax.

Last week, council and the recreation district agreed to put a work group together to discuss the sales tax money and the future of the city's RC Icabone Swimming Pool.

"It's changed a whole lot over the last 45 years, but it's still home," said Donald Jensen.

Born and raised in town, Jensen says he swam in the old pool quite a bit and graduated from Cañon City High School. Now, he has three kids at his old stomping grounds, including aspiring football star Josiah.

"I play wide receiver and DB," said Josiah.

But Jensen's kids have no pool. So, he says he'd like to see the community jump in and change that.

"This is about our future generations. All those additions they were discussing are important because it would help places like our schools," said Jensen.

The Royal Gorge Route Railroad was one of Cañon City's several tourist attractions to campaign against the excise tax, claiming it wrongfully singled out the area's tourism industry.

"Each year, we're bringing 220,000 visitors to southern Colorado and more specifically, to Cañon City," said Owner Mark Greksa.

Though opposed to the tax, Mark and Dawn Greksa say their desire for a new pool is no different than Jensen and his kids.

"We offered $100,000 again and to move forward in a positive way," said Dawn Greksa.

The Greksas are offering to create a 501c3, which they would give $100,000 each year to help maintain the pool, asking other businesses who are able to hop on board.

"The citizens have spoken, they want a pool. What's important is figuring out, how?" said Mark Greksa.

A city spokesperson says it's not clear who will be part of this work group the city and the recreation district are planning.

