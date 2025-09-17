Vigil at UCCS honors Charlie Kirk as community calls for unity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A candlelit vigil at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Tuesday night drew hundreds of mourners remembering conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk. Speakers and attendees expressed hope that his death could serve as a call for unity.

The 30 minute memorial was organized by the UCCS Turning Point USA Student Chapter. Law enforcement was present throughout the event, and no conflicts emerged.

"He's home, and it's unfortunate," said UCCS student Rebecca Engelhartt. "This was not supposed to happen. This should not have happened. No one's lives should be taken for their opinions."

Participants lit candles and joined in prayer as they gathered to remember Kirk on the college campus. Several speakers shared personal stories about meeting Kirk and how his words inspired them to take action.

"There's so many different oppositions and sides of left and right, and of hate, and I think Charlie (Kirk) was ultimately trying to diminish that in America," said attendee Maddox Baker.

A long line formed outside a booth where attendees could write letters to Kirk's widow, Erika, and their two children. Dozens participated in the letter-writing effort.

Engelhartt and Reese Dorr, two of the letter writers, shared their thoughts about Kirk's impact.

"Things happen for a reason, and God chose him for a reason," said Dorr.

"He let others express their opinions and he didn't ridicule them, he didn't judge them," said Engelhartt.

The letters collected at the vigil will be sent to Turning Point USA's headquarters before being forwarded to Kirk's family.

