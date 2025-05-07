Unofficial results of the May Coordinated Election in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Unofficial results are in for three coordinated elections in Pueblo County. This includes Ballot Question 2A, which asked voters if the City of Pueblo should cancel its agreement with Black Hills Energy.
You can view unofficial results of the election below:
City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2A
Should the City of Pueblo cancel its Franchise Agreement with Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC dba Black Hills Energy and acquire the generation, transmission, and distribution assets of Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC dba Black Hills Energy, if determined feasible?
Yes - 3,669 votes
No - 13,835 votes
Pueblo West Metropolitan District Board of Directors (Vote for 3)
Christopher Pasternak - 1,896 votes
Brian Jay Gray - 1,377 votes
Joe Mahaney - 1,328 votes
Vincent Hall - 823 votes
Carla "Jody" Davenport - 1,237 votes
Gregory Evan Roberts - 1,410 votes
Rodney Lyle Potter - 1,465 votes
Rye Fire Protection District Board Member (Vote for 3)
Austin R. Clennin - 707 votes
John Christenson - 690 votes
Jim Beach - 651 votes
Dean Zemp - 199 votes
Jolunda Baker - 277 votes
