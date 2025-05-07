Unofficial results of the May Coordinated Election in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Unofficial results are in for three coordinated elections in Pueblo County. This includes Ballot Question 2A, which asked voters if the City of Pueblo should cancel its agreement with Black Hills Energy.

You can view unofficial results of the election below:

City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2A

Should the City of Pueblo cancel its Franchise Agreement with Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC dba Black Hills Energy and acquire the generation, transmission, and distribution assets of Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC dba Black Hills Energy, if determined feasible?

Yes - 3,669 votes

No - 13,835 votes

Pueblo West Metropolitan District Board of Directors (Vote for 3)

Christopher Pasternak - 1,896 votes

Brian Jay Gray - 1,377 votes

Joe Mahaney - 1,328 votes

Vincent Hall - 823 votes

Carla "Jody" Davenport - 1,237 votes

Gregory Evan Roberts - 1,410 votes

Rodney Lyle Potter - 1,465 votes

Rye Fire Protection District Board Member (Vote for 3)

Austin R. Clennin - 707 votes

John Christenson - 690 votes

Jim Beach - 651 votes

Dean Zemp - 199 votes

Jolunda Baker - 277 votes

