U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper to host town hall in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper will be hosting a public town hall to hear from constituents in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

It will be held at 6:00 p.m.

According to Senator Hickenlooper's press team, the location will only be released to those who sign up for the event.

Coloradans who are interested in attending will need to RSVP by clicking here.

Last year, Senator Hickenlooper visited Servicios de la Raza, a non-profit in Pueblo.

WATCH: Senator John Hickenlooper visits Pueblo non-profit

