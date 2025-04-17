U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper to host town hall in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper will be hosting a public town hall to hear from constituents in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
It will be held at 6:00 p.m.
According to Senator Hickenlooper's press team, the location will only be released to those who sign up for the event.
Coloradans who are interested in attending will need to RSVP by clicking here.
Last year, Senator Hickenlooper visited Servicios de la Raza, a non-profit in Pueblo.
WATCH: Senator John Hickenlooper visits Pueblo non-profit
___
Pueblo City Council postpones vote on 'sit-lie' ordinance
On Monday night, Pueblo City Council was supposed to vote on a no sit or lie ordinance that would make it illegal to sit or lie down on a sidewalk in some areas of Pueblo, including in the downtown business area. That vote has been pushed to the next city council meeting on April 28.
____
