Trump rejects Colorado’s bid for federal disaster relief after fires, flooding

DENVER — President Donald Trump late Saturday denied Colorado’s request for disaster relief funding following the Elk and Lee fires and Western Slope flooding this summer.

The fires in Rio Blanco County began in August, leading Gov. Jared Polis to declare a major disaster. In October, severe flooding struck southwestern Colorado, affecting La Plata and Archuleta counties, prompting a second disaster declaration.

The Lee Fire near Meeker started in August, eventually burning over 137,000 acres and becoming the state's fifth-largest wildfire before being contained in September.

If approved, those disaster declarations would have unlocked FEMA funding to support ongoing recovery efforts and provide aid to residents and businesses impacted by the three separate events.

The governor's office claims that both the fires and the flooding exceeded the criteria set by FEMA for major presidential disaster declarations, which include minimum amounts of damage and impacts to local infrastructure.

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement that the administration supported Colorado during the Lee and Elk fires by deploying Air National Guard aircraft.

Additionally, Jackson said President Trump evaluates disaster‑aid requests carefully under the Stafford Act to ensure federal funds supplement state responsibilities, and rejected claims of political motivation in disaster‑relief decisions.

However, the White House statement stopped short of explaining the exact reason for the denial.

"During the fires, the Administration prioritized and mobilized two Modular Aerial Fire Fighting Systems, which are jointly managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Department of War, and retrofitted to C-130s operated by the Air National Guard. These systems enhanced aviation support to Colorado as they battled the Lee and Elk fires. The President responds to each request for Federal assistance under the Stafford Act with great care and consideration, ensuring American tax dollars are used appropriately and efficiently by the states to supplement—not substitute, their obligation to respond to and recover from disasters. There is no politicization to the President’s decisions on disaster relief, unlike under the Biden Administration where FEMA officials refused aid to disaster survivors who displayed political signs and flags they disagreed with. The Trump administration remains committed to empowering and working with State and local governments to invest in their own resilience before disaster strikes, making response less urgent and recovery less prolonged," Jackson said in a statement.

On Sunday, following the denial late Saturday night, Polis and Democratic members of the state's congressional delegation called on President Trump to reverse the decision, calling the president’s actions “malicious and obscene.”

“President Trump's decision to deny Colorado’s request for critical federal assistance is unacceptable,” said Senator Michael Bennet in a statement. “Communities in Western Colorado are in serious need of help after the life-threatening flooding and historic wildfires earlier this year. Trump continues to use Coloradans for political games; it is malicious and obscene. A disaster is a disaster, regardless of what state in the country it took place. Together with Governor Polis and the Colorado delegation, I will take every available step to appeal this decision."

In his Sunday statement, Polis reiterated that residents impacted by the August fires and the October flooding deserve support rather than political maneuvering.

He said Colorado will be appealing the president's denial.

“Coloradans impacted by the Elk and Lee fires and the flooding in Southwestern Colorado deserve better than the political games President Trump is playing. One of the most amazing things to witness as Governor has been the resilience of Coloradans following a natural disaster. Their courage, strength, and willingness to help one another is unmatched – values that President Trump seems to have forgotten. I call on the President’s better angels, and urge him to reconsider these requests. This is about the Coloradans who need this support, and we won’t stop fighting for them to get what they deserve. Colorado will be appealing this decision,” said Governor Jared Polis.

According to the Revolving Door Project, President Trump has often turned down or delayed disaster relief requests, most recently from states like Virginia and Maryland.

