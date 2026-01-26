Town of Palmer Lake in legal limbo after firing attorney without replacement

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Town of Palmer Lake has put itself in legal limbo after firing their attorney without a replacement.

The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees voted to terminate Town Attorney Scott Krob late last week during a seven-hour meeting. Krob had resigned during a trustees meeting in December, but he agreed to stay on an interim basis until a replacement was selected.

Trustee Elizabeth Harris made the sudden motion to terminate Krob, saying the public has no trust in him. Some on the town staff called it "bush league" politics.

Mayor Dennis Stern says the decision is deeply concerning and places the town at significant legal risk. He released the following statement regarding the decision:

"The decision made by the Board last night to terminate the Town Attorney is deeply concerning.



This action is ill advised and places the Town of Palmer Lake at significant and unnecessary legal risk. The abrupt removal of legal counsel undermines continuity and exposes the Town during a period when experienced guidance is essential. It also places town staff in an untenable position, requiring them to carry out their responsibilities without the legal support necessary to do so responsibly and lawfully.



This decision reflects a broader and troubling trend. Palmer Lake has experienced multiple resignations in recent months, resulting in the loss of institutional knowledge and professional expertise. That pattern should concern anyone who cares about the stability and effectiveness of local government. A functioning municipality depends on professionalism, continuity, and respect for the roles that protect its legal and operational integrity.



Leadership requires more than criticism. It takes no character to point out the frailties of others. It does, however, take character to govern with humility, restraint, and forgiveness, particularly in moments of disagreement. Decisions of this magnitude must be guided by what best serves the Town and protects its long term interests, not by division or impulse.



Members of the community are strongly encouraged to watch last night’s Board meeting livestream in its entirety. Transparency matters, and residents deserve to see firsthand how decisions affecting the Town are being made.



The focus must remain on responsible governance, organizational stability, and the long term well being of Palmer Lake." Palmer Lake Mayor Dennis Stern

The town must find an interim attorney by January 30.

