Town Board of Trustees selects new Palmer Lake Mayor Thursday

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — A new Palmer Lake Mayor has been selected by the town's Board of Trustees. Dennis Stern resigned as Mayor Pro Tem before being nominated to fill the vacancy.

The board then voted five to one in favor of Stern becoming the new mayor.

The nomination comes after Former Mayor Glant Havenar stepped down from her position last week amid ongoing controversy over a proposed Buc-ee's.

After being sworn in, Mayor Stern appointed Amy Hutson as the new Mayor Pro Tem. The board is now accepting applications to fill Stern's former seat.

