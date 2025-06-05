The City of Colorado Springs has started counting ballots for the Karman Line special election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Ballot counting is underway for a controversial special election this month in Colorado Springs.

Voters are deciding if the proposed development known as Karman Line near Schriever Space Force Base should be annexed into Colorado Springs.

"Whether we like it or not, there is an election on June 17th, so we really need people to focus on voting and let us hear your opinion and try to fit that in between vacations and wanting to be outside." Sarah Johnson, City Clerk

Thursday morning, workers were counting the ballots at the City Administration Building.

More than 300,000 ballots were mailed out, and as of Thursday morning, more than 30,000 people had voted.

