Supreme Court begins new term, discussing case that started in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. government is still shut down, but the Supreme Court began its new term Monday. The justices are discussing a number of cases including one that started in Colorado Springs.

The case revolves around the ban on conversion therapy in the state.

Kaley Chiles is a Christian therapist in Colorado Springs, and she says state law violates her First Amendment rights.

Attorney General Phil Weiser disagrees and says the law protects young people from "unscientific and cruel gay conversion therapy." Nearly half of states already ban conversion therapy for minors.

Arguments in this case begin Tuesday.

