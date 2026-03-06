Southeast Strong vote delayed leaving Colorado Springs residents demanding answers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Residents on the southeast side of Colorado Springs are demanding answers after learning a long-awaited community revitalization plan may not go before City Council this month, and they found out through a newsletter, not an official city notice.

CORA Documents obtained by News5 show the Southeast Strong plan, a community-driven effort years in the making, may not receive a City Council vote on March 24 as residents had expected.

Council President Lynette Crow-Iverson responded to residents in writing, saying, "I want to clarify that the Southeast Strong Item was not 'removed' from schedule vote. It was listed as a placeholder on a future agenda."

News5 requested an on-camera interview with Crow-Iverson, but she was not available.

Councilmember Kimberly Gold, who represents District 4, said residents were blindsided by the news.

"Residents believed, our neighbors believed, that on the 24th of March... we as council would be voting on the plan," said Gold.

Residents say they learned about the potential delay not through an official city notice, but through Gold's newsletter.

"It might have been a placeholder on the agenda per the council president, but for the people, it was so much more than that," said Gold.

"I can't say specifically who pulled it off, but I know the authorities lies within the office of the council president and... I wasn't notified and not to say that that's like nefarious because that is the office of the council president. They have the jurisdiction to pull things on and off the agenda."

On February 12, News5 joined southeast residents at Sierra High School to hear updates on the Southeast Strong plan. The room was full of community members hoping the plan would move forward.

Southeast resident Shaun Walls spoke at the February 12 meeting about the urgent needs in the community.

"There is nowhere overnight for a homeless teenager to be," said Walls.

Southeast resident Renee Gonzalez said the delay is a familiar frustration.

"I'm disappointed. I feel that once again southeast is not being heard," said Gonzalez.

For residents like Brad Moreno, who says he is on a fixed income, the plan could help address resources that have already disappeared from his neighborhood.

"I relied on Safeway quite a bit until I think they've been closed now for four or five months," said Moreno.

Moreno said getting around the neighborhood has become a daily challenge.

"I fell a few times. It makes it difficult for me to shop. I ended up having my friend do the shopping for me. It's crucial," said Moreno.

Joyce Salazar, Executive Director of RISE Southeast, the organization leading the plan, told News5 the following in a written statement.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with City Council and community partners to ensure the Southeast Strong Plan moves forward and that the momentum created by residents and stakeholders is not lost.” Joyce Salazar, Executive Director of RISE Southeast

Gold said she has been in contact with the mayor, who she says supports the effort.

"The mayor and I have been in communication. He's very supportive. He wants to see the best outcomes for the Southeast," said Gold.

However, Gold acknowledged the plan's future timeline remains uncertain.

"I think, unfortunately, it's kind of in limbo. It's not on the agenda planner that I'm aware of," said Gold.

In the CORA document, Crow-Iverson states, "when the item is ready and properly noticed for action, it will appear on a posted agenda with appropriate public notice."

News5 will continue to follow any future updates on the Southeast Strong plan.

